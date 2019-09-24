Matthews recorded three tackles, all solo, two sacks and a pass defensed across 48 snaps in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Matthews has found new life out in LA, as he now has four sacks on the season -- which already beats his 2018 season total. He is playing in a little under a third of the defensive snaps per game this season, but warrants IDP nods if he continues to get to the quarterback.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories