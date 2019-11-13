Matthews logged three tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 17-12 loss to the Steelers.

Matthews continues to have a bounce-back year and is now up to 7.5 sacks in only six games played, pacing the Rams. It appears the change of scenery has been good for the veteran, and he should continue to play a large part in the pass rush moving forward. The Rams will take on Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears in Week 11.