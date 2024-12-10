Durant (chest) was estimated to be a non-participant on Monday's practice report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Durant suffered a bruised lung Sunday versus the Bills, making his absence Monday not much of a surprise. The cornerback is facing an uphill battle to be available for Thursday night's matchup with the 49ers, likely needing to practice in some capacity before the contest. If he's unavailable, Emmanuel Forbes and Ahkello Witherspoon would stand to see an increase in workload in the Rams' secondary.