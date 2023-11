Durant (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Durant was limited all week in practice after aggravating his shoulder injury during the Rams' Week 9 loss to the Packers. If the second-year cornerback is unable to suit up this Sunday, Duke Shelley and Derion Kendrick will likely see an uptick in snaps in Los Angeles' secondary.