Coach Sean McVay said Durant is making progress and might be able to return for the Rams' Week 12 game against the Cardinals, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

The starting cornerback suffered the shoulder injury in Week 8 against the Cowboys, aggravated it the next week versus the Packers and then missed the team's Week 11 win over the Seahawks after a bye. Durant has 31 tackles and five passes defensed in nine games this season.