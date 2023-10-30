Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Durant sustained a "stinger" in his neck in Sunday's 43-20 loss to the Cowboys, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

McVay also noted that Durant is expected to be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. He left Sunday's game in the first half in what appeared to be a shoulder injury and did not return with the Cowboys holding a commanding 24-point lead at halftime. Durant was coming off a Week 8 performance when he played 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the first time this season and accumulated five tackles and a pass deflection.