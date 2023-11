Durant (shoulder) was a limited participant in Seattle's practice Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Durant left Sunday's loss to the Cowboys with what was originally being reported as a neck injury, but he is now officially said to have a shoulder injury. While the 25-year-old will look to be good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Packers, Duke Shelley should see an increase role if Durant is unable to play.