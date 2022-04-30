The Rams selected Durant in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 142nd overall.

A small school product out of South Carolina State, Durant is a diminutive but fast cornerback who ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash at 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. He has short arms so bigger receivers could be an issue for him, but Durant has make-up speed to compensate. Durant is the type of corner the Rams tend to target, outside of Jalen Ramsey, so he fits a need and could work his way into a role at some point in his rookie season.