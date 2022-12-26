Durant recorded one solo tackle, two pass defenses and two interceptions, including one returned 85 yards for a touchdown, during Sunday's 51-14 victory against the Broncos.

Durant already had one pick of Russell Wilson on his ledger before stepping in front of a off-target pass from Brett Rypien late in the fourth quarter. From there, the rookie cornerback turned on the jets and made it to the end zone untouched, putting an exclamation point on one of the most dominant performances the Rams have put together on defense this season. Durant's elevation in playing time the past four games has seen him notch a total of four pass defenses, seven combined tackles, and the aforementioned two interceptions and a touchdown.