Rams' Cobie Durant: Out Sunday
Durant (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Panthers, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Durant has not played since Week 2 when he suffered the injury. With the Rams on a bye next week, he'll try to suit up in Week 8 against the 49ers.
