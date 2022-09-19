Rams coach Sean McVay said that Durant (hamstring) is considered questionable heading into Sunday's game against Arizona, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Durant suffered a Grade 1 hamstring injury after stepping in for injured veteran Troy Hill (groin) during the first half of the Rams' win over the Falcons on Sunday. The rookie cornerback was able to record two tackles and returned an interception for a 51-yard touchdown while playing 20 defensive snaps against Atlanta. According to Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register, McVay did not seem overly optimistic when asked about Durant's availability Monday, and his absence would likely leave Robert Rochell and Derion Kendrick in a position to step up behind starting cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and David Long.