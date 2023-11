Durant (shoulder) is tabbed as questionable to play in Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Packers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Durant hurt his shoulder in a loss to Dallas on Sunday and practiced in limited fashion all three days during Week 9 prep. That gives him a chance to suit up against Green Bay on Sunday, though his status may not be determined until pregame warmups. Should Durant need to sit out, Duke Shelley could see increased reps.