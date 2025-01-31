Durant recorded 40 tackles, one sack, eight passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble across 15 regular season games with the Rams in 2024.

Durant concluded his third season as a pro with career-high marks in defensive snaps (740), tackles and passes defensed. After working primarily in the slot in his first two seasons, Durant shifted out wide for much of 2024. A chest injury slowed him down the stretch of the campaign and skewed his numbers negatively, but Durant should have a strong chance to remain a significant part of the Rams' secondary in 2025.