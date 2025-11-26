Durant recorded two solo tackles and two passes defensed, including a pick-six, in Sunday night's 34-7 win over Tampa Bay.

Durant was able to secure an interception for the second straight week, but this time he took it back to the house, picking off Baker Mayfield and returning it for a 50-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The score was the cornerback's first since his rookie campaign in 2022. Durant has now registered 28 total tackles (22 solo) and seven passes defensed, including three interceptions, over 11 contests this year.