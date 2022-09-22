Durant (hamstring) did not participate during practice Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Durant was sidelined on the Rams' first injury report of Week 3 after picking up a Grade 1 hamstring injury during Sunday's win against the Falcons. The rookie cornerback initially stepped in for cornerback Troy Hill (groin), who will miss the next four weeks after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. It's unclear just how long Durant is expected to sit out with this hamstring issue, but his likely absence will leave Robert Rochell and rookie Derion Kendrick in line for bigger roles in Los Angeles' banged-up secondary moving forward.