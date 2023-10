Durant is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 8 game against Dallas due to a shoulder injury.

Durant was looked at by team trainers after hurting his shoulder in the first half of the contest. The fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft has taken on a larger role as the season has progressed, logging 100 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps for the first time last week against Pittsburgh. Duke Shelley could step in for however long Durant is sidelined.