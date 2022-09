Durant (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official Twitter reports.

Durant will sit out the Rams' Week 3 contest with Arizona after suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain in Week 2 versus the Falcons. With Troy Hill (groin) and David Long (groin) also unavailable, newly signed Shaun Jolly will likely step right into a prominent role in team's secondary Sunday.