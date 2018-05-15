Rams' Codey McElroy: Signing contract with LA
McElroy signed a contract with the Rams on Monday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reports.
McElroy (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) has had a strange path to the NFL, as he played two seasons in the MLB for the Atlanta Braves in 2014 and 2015 after coaching baseball at three different colleges. After baseball, McElroy played one season of basketball at Oklahoma State before joining the Southeastern Oklahoma State football team as a graduate transfer -- previously, he hadn't played tackle football since middle school. His athletic tools are the reason he's made it to the NFL, but McElroy is likely a very raw prospect who faces a steep climb to make the Rams' 53-man roster out of training camp.
