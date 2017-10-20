Rams' Cody Davis: Doubtful with thigh injury
Davis (thigh) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Davis failed to practice all week due to the thigh injury, and likely won't be taking the field Sunday as a result. In his absence, Blake Countess will likely serve as the primary reserve at safety in the Rams' secondary.
More News
-
NFL Week 7 fantasy football rankings
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor in your fantasy...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...