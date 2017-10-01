Davis (quadriceps) is active and will start Sunday against the Cowboys, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Davis earned the start once it was declared that Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) would be inactive for Sunday's game. He played 63 defensive snaps and 27 special teams snaps against San Fran in Week 3 and was able to record six tackles (five solo). Davis has been mainly a special teams man in his first four seasons, so it'll be interesting how he fares as a starter.