Rams' Cody Davis: Gearing up for start
Davis (quadriceps) is active and will start Sunday against the Cowboys, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Davis earned the start once it was declared that Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) would be inactive for Sunday's game. He played 63 defensive snaps and 27 special teams snaps against San Fran in Week 3 and was able to record six tackles (five solo). Davis has been mainly a special teams man in his first four seasons, so it'll be interesting how he fares as a starter.
More News
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...