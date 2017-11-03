Davis (thigh) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Davis hasn't practiced in any capacity since sustaining this injury in Week 6 against the Jaguars. The 28-year-old safety will be eligible to return in Week 17, but it's unclear who will take the final spot on the 53-man roster for the time being.

