The Rams officially activated Davis (thigh) to the 53-man roster Friday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Davis takes the roster spot of Matt Longacre (back), who was placed on injured reserve Thursday. The fifth-year safety projects to serve as a core rotational piece in the Rams' secondary, but likely won't see the type of workload that would justify IDP consideration.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories