Davis (thigh) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Rams insider Myles Simmons reports.

Davis' absence comes as no surprise after failing to practice throughout the week, while Blake Countess and Marqui Christian are in line to provide depth at safety behind Lamarcus Joyner and John Johnson.

