Schrader rushed five times for 59 yards and caught his only target for nine yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 31-21 preseason victory over the Cowboys. He also had a 22-yard kick return.

The second-year back's performance on Saturday was a far cry from his first preseason stint in 2024 with the 49ers, in which he managed just 21 yards on 15 carries over two contests. Schrader was untouched on his nine-yard touchdown reception, and he broke multiple tackles during a game-high 25-yard rush in the fourth quarter. Despite the strong showing, Schrader faces an uphill battle to claim a roster spot with Kyren Williams, Blake Corum and fourth-round rookie Jarquez Hunter all likely to make the 53-man roster, and Ronnie Rivers (ribs) and Jordan Waters also battling to make the team.