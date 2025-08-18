Schrader rushed 13 times for 48 yards and caught two of three targets for 24 yards during Saturday's 23-22 preseason victory against the Chargers. He also returned three kicks for 73 yards.

For the second straight preseason game, coach Sean McVay chose to take a long look at the second-year running back; Schrader led all running backs with 38 snaps on offense and was second on the team with his 13 carries. Schrader wasn't nearly as effective as last week, however, averaging just 3.7 YPC (the same as fourth-round rookie Jarquez Hunter, notably). The Missouri product did showcase his versatility again, managing a pair of receptions and a trio of kick returns, but his position on the Rams' running back pecking order likely didn't budge based on this performance. Schrader has one last chance to make a statement next Saturday in the Rams' preseason finale against the Browns.