Parkinson (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Colts, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The journeyman tight end will once again play through the nagging shoulder issue that dates back to Week 1 and cost him one game already this season. Despite his active status, Parkinson looks to be slotted in at No. 3 on the depth chart at the moment, with Davis Allen having seemingly surpassed him for the job of primary backup to Tyler Higbee (hip).