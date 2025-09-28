Rams' Colby Parkinson: Active Sunday vs. Colts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parkinson (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Colts, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
The journeyman tight end will once again play through the nagging shoulder issue that dates back to Week 1 and cost him one game already this season. Despite his active status, Parkinson looks to be slotted in at No. 3 on the depth chart at the moment, with Davis Allen having seemingly surpassed him for the job of primary backup to Tyler Higbee (hip).
