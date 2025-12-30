Rams' Colby Parkinson: Back on track with 53 yards vs. ATL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parkinson corralled six of seven targets for 53 yards in Monday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons.
Parkinson bounced back nicely from a two-catch stinker against his former club in last Thursday's loss to the Seahawks. The 26-year-old did have to watch backup TE Terrance Ferguson (2-54-1) vulture a touchdown for the second week in a row, but starter's larger target share makes him the preferred fantasy option. Parkinson will look to add to career-best marks of 39 receptions, 372 yards and six touchdowns against the Cardinals on Sunday.
