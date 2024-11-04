Parkinson failed to record a target while playing 32 snaps on offense during Sunday's 26-20 overtime victory against the Seahawks.

Both Hunter Long and Davis Allen recorded a catch and were on the field for the majority of the second half, with Allen actually leading the tight end group in snaps played. Parkinson's role has been steadily decreasing since he took the field for 100 percent of snaps Week 3, and the Rams seem content in mixing in their trio of tight ends while waiting for Tyler Higbee (knee) to make his return. The Dolphins defense, which gave up a monster game to Trey McBride (9-124-0) in Week 8, is next up for Parkinson in a Week 10 Monday night contest. Given recent usage, however, it will be hard to trust the veteran tight end in lineups.