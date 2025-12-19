Parkinson secured two of four targets for 21 yards during Thursday's 38-37 overtime loss to the Seahawks.

Despite Matthew Stafford putting up monster numbers (457 yards passing and three touchdowns), Parkinson failed to make much of an impact against the team that drafted him in 2020. Terrance Ferguson earned the lone touchdown for the Rams' tight end corps in the contest, while Parkinson failed to see a target in the red zone. While the veteran tight end has touchdowns in five of his last seven games and led the trio in snap count, this game served as a reminder of Parkinson's floor. If Tyler Higbee (ankle) returns next week for the Week 17 showdown with the Falcons, this already crowded tight end room would be even more difficult to navigate for fantasy purposes.