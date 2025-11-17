Parkinson caught both of his targets for 14 yards and one touchdown in the Rams' 21-19 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

With Tyler Higbee exiting early with an ankle injury, Parkinson saw an elevated role late in the contest and ended up catching what proved to be the game-winning six-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Parkinson has now secured 15 of 17 targets this season for 123 yards and two touchdowns. If Higbee needs to miss Week 12 against the Bucs, Parkinson could once again see more playing time on offense.