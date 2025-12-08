Parkinson reeled in three of five targets for 32 yards and a touchdown Sunday in a 45-17 victory against Arizona.

Parkinson finished third among Los Angeles pass catchers in targets and trailed only Puka Nacua, who dominated with a 7-167-2 line, in receiving yardage. Since Tyler Higbee (ankle) landed on IR ahead of Week 12, Parkinson has emerged as the Rams' top tight end with 11 catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns over three games. Pushing that out further, Parkinson has tallied four scores over his past five contests, making him an intriguing -- though somewhat TD-dependent -- fantasy option at a relatively shallow position.