Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Parkinson is day-to-day due to an AC joint sprain in his shoulder that he picked up during the Rams' 30-26 loss to the Broncos on Sunday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

The Rams are already expecting Terrance Ferguson (ankle) to not be available for Week 4 against the Eagles this Sunday, and Los Angeles could also be without their top tight end in Parkinson. Wednesday's injury report will be the first indication of Parkinson's chances of playing Week 4, but if he's not cleared to suit up, then the Rams would lean more heavily on Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen and rookie second-rounder Max Klare. While Parkinson failed to haul in his lone target against Denver, it's worth noting that Higbee put together an 8-62-1 receiving line on 11 targets, which was second-most behind wide receiver Davante Adams (13) among Rams pass catchers.