Parkinson (shoulder) suffered a sprained AC joint in Sunday's 14-9 win over the Texans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Parkinson played through the injury after briefly getting checked out in the locker room during the first half. While Tyler Higbee paced the Rams' tight ends in playing time with 35 offensive snaps, Parkinson was in on 29, while Davis Allen saw 22 plays. Rookie Terrance Ferguson played just five snaps on special teams. Parkinson turned his two targets into two catches for negative-six yards and one lost fumble. It remains to be seen if he'll miss any time with the injury.