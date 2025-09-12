Parkinson (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus Tennessee, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Parkinson was injured in the first half of last Sunday's win over the Texans but quickly returned to finish the game. Now that the adrenaline has worn off, Parkinson is unlikely to play against the Titans due to the sprained AC joint. With Parkinson likely to sit out, Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen and rookie Terrance Ferguson will handle tight end duties for the Rams.