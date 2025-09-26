Parkinson (shoulder) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Colts, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Parkinson has been limited at practice throughout the week due to his preexisting shoulder injury that he sustained in Week 1, but head coach Sean McVay said Friday that he expects the tight end to play in Week 4. Parkinson has caught both of his targets for a loss of six yards over two games this season.