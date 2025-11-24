Parkinson reeled in all four of his targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-7 rout of the Buccaneers.

Parkinson stayed hot in fantasy with his third trip to the end zone in as many weeks. It is worth noting that those three scores represent all of the tight end's touchdowns in nine appearances this season. The 26-year-old is averaging 1.5 receptions for 11.3 yards in his other six starts, highlighting the risk of trusting Parkinson to repeat his recent scoring binge moving forward. That said, Parkinson's hot streak at least puts him on the map as fantasy option in deeper formats for next Sunday's tilt against the Panthers.