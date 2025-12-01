Parkinson caught four of five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Panthers.

Parkinson was able to secure multiple passes for the sixth game in a row, but he saw his streak of three contests with a score come to an end. The 26-year-old has now reeled in eight of nine targets for 68 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks while operating as the team's No. 1 tight end with Tyler Higbee (ankle) on injured reserve.