Parkinson (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Parkinson continues to deal with the shoulder injury he originally sustained in Week 3 against Denver. After missing Week 4, the tight end was able to return for last Monday night's overtime loss to the Bills, logging 64.6 percent of the offensive snaps. He secured just one pass for three yards on two targets and isn't in the fantasy football conversation, with Tyler Higbee dominating the pass-game looks.