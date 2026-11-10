Parkinson notched four catches for 13 yards on four targets in a 20-13 win over Washington on Sunday.

Parkinson ranked second on Los Angeles in receptions, though he didn't turn them into many yards. Still, it was his third straight contest with at least four catches, so Parkinson looks to be developing into a favorite target of QB Matthew Stafford. That could come in handy in Week 10 and beyond, as Stafford is going to need to turn to other pass catchers to help make up for the massive production being lost in the absence of Puka Nacua, who is expected to land on IR due to a knee injury.