Parkinson is in the league's concussion protocol, but coach Sean McVay said Monday he expects Parkinson to be available to play Sunday against the Ravens, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

With Tyler Higbee (hip) out last Thursday night against the 49ers, Parkinson started the game and played 37 percent of the Rams' offensive snaps. He failed to catch his lone target, which was an end-zone shot from Matthew Stafford. Parkinson has four catches for 11 yards on five targets this season.