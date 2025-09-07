Parkinson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans due to a shoulder injury.

It's unclear when Parkinson suffered the injury, but he was evaluated by medical staff on the sidelines before heading into the locker room, where he will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury. Davis Allen is slated to step up as the Rams' TE3 behind Tyler Higbee and Terrance Ferguson if Parkinson is unable to return.