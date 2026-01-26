Parkinson caught three of four targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

Parkinson finished third on the team in receiving yards behind wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but the only pass that the tight end didn't catch will haunt him. Parkinson's drop came on a third down deep in Seattle territory in the fourth quarter with plenty of room to run in front of him. He likely would have scored the go-ahead touchdown had he caught the ball on the play, and while the Rams kept that drive going by converting on fourth down, they eventually turned the ball over on downs and lost by four. It was a sour note to cap an otherwise sweet season from Parkinson, who caught 43 of 56 targets for 408 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 regular-season appearances before adding eight catches for 152 yards and one touchdown on 14 targets spread across three playoff games. He has one year remaining on a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Rams.