Parkinson caught both of his targets for 11 yards during the Rams' 34-6 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Parkinson was able to shed an injury designation for Sunday's game after having his practice reps limited during Week 10 prep due to a lingering rib injury. His second catch of the contest went for 10 yards early in the third quarter and set the Rams up on the one-yard line, with Blake Corum finding the end zone on the next play. Parkinson was on the field for 53 of the Rams' 76 offensive snaps (69.7 percent), and fellow tight ends Davis Allen (52) and Tyler Higbee (51) were not far behind. The Rams are committed to using their 13-man personnel, although the gameplan could be slightly tweaked after the Week 11 bye if wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) is activated from injured reserve ahead of Week 12 against the Packers on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Parkinson has caught 20 passes on 25 targets for 127 yards and a touchdown through eight regular-season games.