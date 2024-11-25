Parkinson secured one of two targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Eagles.

As a group, the Rams' tight ends have put together back-to-back dismal performances, as Parkinson caught the group's only target last week and secured the only catch among them this week. Davis Allen, who led the group in snap count once again, failed to secure his only target and saw his share of the workload dip to just under half the plays on offense. With Hunter Long syphoning time as well, the trio of tight ends rotating in and out makes it difficult to trust any of them for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 13 contest against the Saints.