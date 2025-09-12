Parkinson (shoulder) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Parkinson was diagnosed with a sprained AC joint that he suffered during the Rams' Week 1 win over the Texans. He's opened the week with back-to-back DNPs and is unlikely to play against the Titans on Sunday unless he's able to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday. Davis Allen (knee) and Terrance Ferguson would handle backup tight end duties behind Tyler Higbee if Parkinson is ruled out for Week 2.