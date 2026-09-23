Parkinson didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough due to a knee injury, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

Parkinson has paced the Rams' TE group in snap share through two games this season, earning 77 percent in Week 1 and 71 percent in Week 2, but he has just three catches (on four targets) for 21 yards to date. With no practice reps to begin Week 3 prep, his status now will be monitored to get a sense of his odds to play Sunday in Denver. Meanwhile, fellow TE Terrance Ferguson (ankle) was limited Wednesday, leaving Davis Allen, Tyler Higbee and rookie Max Klare as the current healthy options at the position.