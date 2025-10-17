default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Parkinson (concussion) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Parkinson was sidelined in Week 6 due to a concussion. However, he practiced in full throughout the week leading up to the matchup against the Jaguars and should be in line to play around 30 percent of offensive snaps.

More News