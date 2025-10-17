Rams' Colby Parkinson: No injury designation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parkinson (concussion) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Parkinson was sidelined in Week 6 due to a concussion. However, he practiced in full throughout the week leading up to the matchup against the Jaguars and should be in line to play around 30 percent of offensive snaps.
