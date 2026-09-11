Parkinson caught one pass on two targets for six yards during the Rams' 27-7 loss to the 49ers in Week 1.

Parkinson was on the field for 47 of the Rams' 61 offensive plays (77.0 percent), which was ahead of fellow tight ends Terrance Ferguson (31 snaps), Davis Allen (21 snaps, head) and Tyler Higbee (12 snaps). However, Parkinson was unable to convert that extra playing time into offensive production, with the 2020 fourth-rounder being used more as a blocker, with Higbee leading the position group with two catches on as many targets for 12 yards. Parkinson saw an uptick in involvement in the passing game as the 2025 season progressed, but he's off to a slow start to the 2026 campaign. The Rams will make their home debut in Week 2 on Monday, Sept. 21 against the Giants, whose defense ranked in the top-10 in fantasy production against tight ends in 2025.