Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Parkinson is making good progress in his recovery from a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Parkinson's shoulder injury prevented him from playing against the Titans in Week 2. His practice participation over the next week will provide more clarity on his status heading into Sunday's game against the Eagles. Davis Allen and Terrance Ferguson will continue to see increased snaps at tight end behind Tyler Higbee for as long as Parkinson is sidelined.