Parkinson played 21 snaps on offense during Sunday's 33-26 loss to the Eagles.

After missing one game due to a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, Parkinson returned to his role as a backup to starter Tyler Higbee. Only Davis Allen managed to secure a catch among the trio of tight ends, while Parkinson still sits with the dubious honor of having a negative yardage total through his two healthy games. The Colts are up next on the docket in Week 4.